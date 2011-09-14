* 2-D seismic survey to resume next year

OSLO, Sept 14 Seismic explorer PGS has finished for the year with surveying the remote Barents Sea floor on Norway's newly delineated offshore frontier with Russia in a hunt for oil and gas, Norwegian energy officials said on Wednesday.

The two-dimensional survey commissioned by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate is scheduled to resume next summer, when some idea of the oil and gas deposits lurking below the Arctic seabed can be formed, the officials said.

"This is highly important for understanding the area and evaluating the potential for future activity," Minister of Petroleum and Energy Ola Borten Moe said in a statement.

The PGS survey vessel Harrier Explorer collected 11,400 linear kilometres of two-dimensional seismic data between July 8 and Wednesday, when it broke off for the year, the petroleum directorate said.

"Now they have covered most of the assigned area, but they will finish next summer," directorate spokesman Eldbjoerg Vaage Melberg told Reuters, adding that the seismic shoot was always seen as a two-part project.

"We expect the area to be sufficiently mapped by then to formulate viewpoints on the potential resources in this new Norwegian area," Sissel Eriksen, the directorate official responsible for exploration, said in a statement.

The jurisdiction of the central Barents Sea region was clarified earlier this year after 40 years of disputes between Norway and Russia. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs, editing by Jane Baird)