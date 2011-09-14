* 2-D seismic survey to resume next year
* Oil and gas resource estimates expected 2012 -directorate
OSLO, Sept 14 Seismic explorer PGS has
finished for the year with surveying the remote Barents Sea
floor on Norway's newly delineated offshore frontier with Russia
in a hunt for oil and gas, Norwegian energy officials said on
Wednesday.
The two-dimensional survey commissioned by the Norwegian
Petroleum Directorate is scheduled to resume next summer, when
some idea of the oil and gas deposits lurking below the Arctic
seabed can be formed, the officials said.
"This is highly important for understanding the area and
evaluating the potential for future activity," Minister of
Petroleum and Energy Ola Borten Moe said in a statement.
The PGS survey vessel Harrier Explorer collected 11,400
linear kilometres of two-dimensional seismic data between July 8
and Wednesday, when it broke off for the year, the petroleum
directorate said.
"Now they have covered most of the assigned area, but they
will finish next summer," directorate spokesman Eldbjoerg Vaage
Melberg told Reuters, adding that the seismic shoot was always
seen as a two-part project.
"We expect the area to be sufficiently mapped by then to
formulate viewpoints on the potential resources in this new
Norwegian area," Sissel Eriksen, the directorate official
responsible for exploration, said in a statement.
The jurisdiction of the central Barents Sea region was
clarified earlier this year after 40 years of disputes between
Norway and Russia.
