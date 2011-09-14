* Investors see corruption as obstacle to investment

* Kremlin says grey economy is 25 percent of GDP

* Corruption has dogged Russian leaders for centuries

MOSCOW, Sept 14 Russia must wipe out corruption if it is to reform its economy after next year's presidential election and faces years of budget deficits if it fails to do so, bankers and businessmen said on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit he expected a reform drive after the March election and said state spending should be cut to avoid a sharp increase in taxes. [ID:nL5E7KD2IP]

While investors at the summit, including BlackRock (BLK.N)

-- the world's largest asset manager -- said they were -- the world's largest asset manager -- said they were optimistic about the prospects for Russia's economy after the election, others offered words of caution. [ID:nL5E7KD2Y1]

"We all know very well that budget funds are being spent inefficiently," said Mikhail Alexeyev, the head of the Russian arm of Italian bank UniCredit (CRDI.MI).

"A huge amount of money will continue to be lost. I think taxes will rise and the budget deficit will stay."

Corruption is widely seen by investors as the main stumbling block to attempts by the world's largest energy producer to attract foreign direct investment into areas of its $1.5 trillion economy other than the natural resource sector.

The lack of such investment threatens a further delay in Russian efforts to reduce reliance on energy revenue, a dependence which makes it vulnerable to oil price volatility.

The government says Russia needs oil prices to stay above $115 a barrel next year to balance its budget, compared with a spot price of $112 LCOc1 on Wednesday.

Corruption, which has dogged Russia for centuries and affects all levels of business and society, is regularly cited as the main reason why equities in Russia trade at a big discount to emerging-market peers.

CAN GOVERNMENT CUT SPENDING?

Few believe the government can cut spending even after the presidential election, which follows a parliamentary election in December.

"The government will find it difficult to cut spending regardless of how many votes the next president gets. Therefore the only way out (for the government) is to raise taxes," metals tycoon Vladimir Potanin told the summit. "Business will stop investing. There will be capital outflows," he said.

Potanin, co-owner of metals company Norilsk Nickel (GMKN.MM) and ranked by Forbes magazine as Russia's fourth richest man with a fortune of $17.8 billion, expressed dismay at government overuse of oil revenue to support ailing industries. [ID:nL5E7KD3BW]

"No one has spoken about (the fight against) corruption for some time," Potanin said, referring to one of the main points of President Dmitry Medvedev's successful 2008 election campaign.

Many political analysts expect Medvedev's mentor, Vladimir Putin, to return to the Kremlin after four years as prime minister. One option for Putin would be switch positions with Medvedev.

Some of the most bullish investment funds in Russia, such as Prosperity Capital which has $5 billion under management, also said corruption was an important risk for development.

"The Russians want corruption to be addressed and are worried about inflation," said Liam Halligan, chief economist at Prosperity.

HOW BIG IS THE GREY ECONOMY?

Some analysts put the size of the so-called grey economy in Russia at roughly the size of gross domestic product. The Kremlin's top economic adviser, Arkady Dvorkovich, told the summit it amounted to about 25 percent of GDP.

"There could be a situation in which we might not be about to move forward in the battle with corruption and I consider that is the risk that is more important than any other," Dvorkovich said.

Some officials have said a privatisation push under way in Russia could help reduce corruption because the private sector was better equipped to deal with it than sprawling state monopolies. Alexeyev said the situation was more complicated.

"Even if the privatisation of state banks takes place, it will be only partial and nothing will change -- the state will continue appointing executives and we will not expect changes in the way (the sector) is managed," he said.

Potanin also said the state needed to give the private sector more chance to benefit from the global shift in economic power away from the West.

"I would like to think Russia could benefit from this situation but the truth is that more effective countries will benefit ... If you cannot liquidate inflation and corruption, then at least take them down to single digits," Potanin said.

