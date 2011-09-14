* Jordi Constans, former Danone exec to become Louis Vuitton
boss
* Constans to head Louis Vuitton as of 2013
* Carcelle to remain on exec board
* 2012 will be a transition year, Constans working with
Carcelle
(Adds quote from Louis Vuitton spokesman, share price)
By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, Sept 14 Louis Vuitton, the star brand
within the world's biggest luxury group LVMH , on
Wednesday unveiled a succession plan which will see a former
Danone executive, Jordi Constans, take the executive
reins as of 2013.
Yves Carcelle, 63, chief executive of the French leather
goods maker since 1990, will remain on the executive board of
LVMH and be in charge of strategic missions for Bernard Arnault,
Chairman and Chief Executive of LVMH.
"This is of course about an organised succession, not a
replacement," a spokesman for LVMH said on Wednesday.
Carcelle will also become chairman of the brand's foundation
which is to open its doors in early 2013.
Louis Vuitton, which generates nearly 6 billion euros ($8.2
bln) in annual revenues and contributes more than half of LVMH's
operating profits, said 2012 would be a transition year during
which Constans would work alongside Carcelle to learn about the
brand and the job.
Constans, 47, originally from Spain, was head of Danone's
fresh dairy products division, the group's biggest, and a member
of its executive board since 2008. He joined Danone in 1990.
The nomination comes as LVMH's other major brand Dior is in
talks with Marc Jacobs, Louis Vuitton's artistic director, to
replace John Galliano, sources close to the matter have said.
However, this week fashion media reported negotiations
between Jacobs and Dior were stalling, partly on money issues.
If Jacobs leaves Vuitton, there has been speculation that Phoebe
Philo, designer at sister brand Celine, would replace Jacobs at
Louis Vuitton.
LVMH shares, which have lost 11.4 percent since Jan.1,
closed up 2.5 percent at 111.80 euros on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.731 Euros)
(Reporting By Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)