Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

POLKOMTEL

Poland's No.2 mobile operator Polkomtel plans an eurobond issue worth 1.65 billion euros, waiting, however, for a more favorable market environment, daily Rzeczpospolita reported without naming its sources.

CEZ CEO

Martin Roman, chief executive of central Europe's largest listed company, CEZ CEZPsp.PR, is stepping down at his own request and will head up the power group's supervisory board, he said on Wednesday.

ZLOTY FALLS

The forint hit a fresh one-year low versus the euro on Budapest's controversial FX loan plan, and the zloty fell for the fifth straight session while other emerging Europe currencies stabilised after euro area bonds talk lifted investor mood.

NUCLEAR PLANS

Poland will not abandon its nuclear power plans despite Europe's economic crisis and growing public opposition following Japan's Fukushima disaster, a government official responsible for the project said on Wednesday.

ELECTION POLL

Poland's ruling Civic Platform (PO) still leads the race before Oct. 9 parliamentary elections, but its reading fell by 3 percentage points to 44, with support for its largest rival Law and Justice (PiS) up also by 3 points to 32 percent, a poll by GfK Polonia for daily Rzeczpospolita showed.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX