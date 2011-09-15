Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
POLKOMTEL
Poland's No.2 mobile operator Polkomtel plans an
eurobond issue worth 1.65 billion euros, waiting, however, for a
more favorable market environment, daily Rzeczpospolita reported
without naming its sources.
CEZ CEO
Martin Roman, chief executive of central Europe's largest
listed company, CEZ CEZPsp.PR, is stepping down at his own
request and will head up the power group's supervisory board, he
said on Wednesday.
ZLOTY FALLS
The forint hit a fresh one-year low versus the euro on
Budapest's controversial FX loan plan, and the zloty fell for
the fifth straight session while other emerging Europe
currencies stabilised after euro area bonds talk lifted investor
mood.
NUCLEAR PLANS
Poland will not abandon its nuclear power plans despite
Europe's economic crisis and growing public opposition following
Japan's Fukushima disaster, a government official responsible
for the project said on Wednesday.
ELECTION POLL
Poland's ruling Civic Platform (PO) still leads the race
before Oct. 9 parliamentary elections, but its reading fell by 3
percentage points to 44, with support for its largest rival Law
and Justice (PiS) up also by 3 points to 32 percent, a poll by
GfK Polonia for daily Rzeczpospolita showed.
