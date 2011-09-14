* Will submit plan to board in early Dec.

PARIS, Sept 14 Areva's new chief executive said in a newspaper interview that the French nuclear operator was working on a new strategy plan to address slower-than-expected growth in nuclear business in the aftermath of the Fukushima disaster.

The plan, which will assess order and revenue trends and may also entail limited asset sales ,will be submitted to the supervisory board of Areva in early December, Luc Oursel told French daily Les Echos in an interview.

Reuters obtained an early copy of the interview due to be published in Les Echos' Thursday edition.

Oursel, who replaced long-serving Anne Lauvergeon In June at the helm of world's biggest nuclear reactor builder, said: "One can imagine a number of consequences, notably the need to be stricter regarding our debt reduction. This means improving operating performance and our capacity to generate cash".

Asked if Areva planned to sell its 26 percent stake in nickel group Eramet , Oursel said: "For us, Eramet is essentially a financial asset,"

Areva in July posted a 70 percent drop in first-half profits and a falling order backlog after the Fukushima disaster led some power suppliers, mainly in Japan and Germany, to cancel their orders for enriched uranium fuel.

(Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)