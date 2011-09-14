* Will submit plan to board in early Dec.
PARIS, Sept 14 Areva's new chief
executive said in a newspaper interview that the French nuclear
operator was working on a new strategy plan to address
slower-than-expected growth in nuclear business in the aftermath
of the Fukushima disaster.
The plan, which will assess order and revenue trends and may
also entail limited asset sales ,will be submitted to the
supervisory board of Areva in early December, Luc Oursel told
French daily Les Echos in an interview.
Reuters obtained an early copy of the interview due to be
published in Les Echos' Thursday edition.
Oursel, who replaced long-serving Anne Lauvergeon In June at
the helm of world's biggest nuclear reactor builder, said: "One
can imagine a number of consequences, notably the need to be
stricter regarding our debt reduction. This means improving
operating performance and our capacity to generate cash".
Asked if Areva planned to sell its 26 percent stake in nickel
group Eramet , Oursel said: "For us, Eramet is
essentially a financial asset,"
Areva in July posted a 70 percent drop in first-half profits
and a falling order backlog after the Fukushima disaster led
some power suppliers, mainly in Japan and Germany, to cancel
their orders for enriched uranium fuel.
(Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)