MILAN, Sept 14 Italy's biggest utility Enel said on Wednesday a new energy tax should cost the company about 400 million euros a year in terms of taxes between 2011 and 2013.

After that, the so-called Robin Hood tax would add about 200 million euros a year to tax charges, Enel said in a statement.

The tax is part of a 54 billion euro austerity package which received final approval on Wednesday by the Italian parliament

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Stephen Jewkes)