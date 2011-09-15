MILAN, Sept 15 Italian telecom group Telecom Italia said on Thursday it intends to underwrite the capital increase Brazil's Tim Participacoes is planning to help fund development of its fixed and mobile network and the Aes Atimus operation.

In a statement Telecom Italia said Tim Brasil, fully controlled by the Italian group, will underwrite 66.94 percent of the share offering.

The exact amount of the capital increase will be set after bids have been received, it said.

It will also take account of the greenshoe option for a maximum 15 percent of the offering not underwritten by Tim Brasil's controlling shareholder, it said.

Il Sole 24 Ore on Thursday said the capital increase could be in a range of about 555-683 million euros. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)