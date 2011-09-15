BUCHAREST, Sept 15 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Thursday.
DEBT TENDER
Romania's finance ministry plans to sell 700 million lei
worth of three-year treasury bonds on Thursday. Results of the
tender are expected after 1200 GMT.
BCR DEAL
Erste Group Bank AG has agreed in principle with
four of the five minority shareholders in Banca Comerciala
Romana (BCR) to buy their 24.1 percent stake in the Romanian
group, a deal worth around 435 million euros ($594.7 million) at
current share prices.
DANUBE TRAFFIC BLOCKED
Romania will start dredging a stretch of the Danube river to
unblock traffic after low water levels have left around 260
ships waiting at anchor since the weekend.
CARBON PERMITS
Romania plans to hand roughly 75 million free carbon
emission permits to gas and coal-fired power plants during
2013-2019, an economy ministry draft proposal showed.
NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double
click , and a calendar of east European economic
indicators, see .
For other related news, double click on:
---------------------------------------------------------------
Romania Market Debt Romanian forex
Romania Market Report Romanian money
Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex
All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators
All East Europe News E.Europe equities
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
Romanian indicators
Main page of Reuters poll
---------------------------------------------------------------