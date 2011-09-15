BUCHAREST, Sept 15 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

DEBT TENDER

Romania's finance ministry plans to sell 700 million lei worth of three-year treasury bonds on Thursday. Results of the tender are expected after 1200 GMT.

BCR DEAL

Erste Group Bank AG has agreed in principle with four of the five minority shareholders in Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) to buy their 24.1 percent stake in the Romanian group, a deal worth around 435 million euros ($594.7 million) at current share prices.

DANUBE TRAFFIC BLOCKED

Romania will start dredging a stretch of the Danube river to unblock traffic after low water levels have left around 260 ships waiting at anchor since the weekend.

CARBON PERMITS

Romania plans to hand roughly 75 million free carbon emission permits to gas and coal-fired power plants during 2013-2019, an economy ministry draft proposal showed.

