ISTANBUL-MILAN, Sept 15 UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank, is considering selling Polish unit Pekao and Turkish unit Yapi Kredi to limit the size of a possible capital increase, Finanza&Mercati said without citing sources.

Yapi Kredi said the report does not reflect reality, and its chief executive told Turkish TV a UniCredit spokesman had assured him the Italian bank had no plan to sell Yapi Kredi.

UniCredit was not immediately available for a comment.

F&M said that at current market prices UniCredit could raise 6-7 billion euros from a sale.

UniCredit is the only large Italian bank to stay out of an 11 billion euro round of capital calls to meet Basel III requirements ahead of schedule.

Speculation has mounted in recent months that UniCredit may announce a capital increase when it presents its business plan. CEO Federico Ghizzoni has said any decision on the matter would be taken by the end of the year.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Ghizzoni said shareholders of the bank are ready to support a rights issue.

Ghizzoni told the FT he could increase core capital at the bank through "a rights issue, risk-weighted asset reduction and asset sales".

