MOSCOW, Sept 15 Russia's crude oil export duty will fall from Oct. 1 by 7.37 percent to $411.4 per tonne from $444.1 in September as the government cuts the fees to stimulate more export, finance ministry and Reuters calculations showed on Thursday.

From Oct. 1, the government will use a coefficient of 60 to calculate the crude oil export duty, down from 65.

Oil products will be subject to a flat rate of 66 percent of the crude duty.

The new regime was designed to boost crude exports -- a key source for state coffers in focus ahead of parliamentary elections in December and a presidential poll in March -- and to stimulate production of high-grade oil products.

Under the previous duty regime, fuel oil was charged a lower rate than gasoline and middle distillate, an effective subsidy on simple refiners which held up much-needed refinery upgrades.

The exception is gasoline, which is now subject to a 90 percent rate to keep deficit barrels in the country. Unless it is unexpectedly reduced to the level charged on other products, the October gasoline duty will be set at $370.2 per tonne, down from $399.7 in September the data and calculations showed.

The export rate is officially announced by the government at the end of each month.

The final oil export duty for September is based on the seaborne Urals URL-E crude price from Aug. 15 to Sept. 14 inclusive.

Finance Ministry official Alexander Sakovich told Reuters on Monday that the average oil price for that period stood at $112.26 per barrel, slightly down the price of $112.46 in the previous period. Urals was trading on Thursday at $113.4 per barrel.

Reuters calculations, based on customs tariff regulations and the average oil price estimate, show the October export duty is therefore likely to be set at $411.4 per tonne.

The export duty on crude from some new fields in East Siberia -- apart from the Vankor, Talakan and Verkhechonskoye fields -- and the Caspian Sea, which enjoy a lower rate than Russian crude from other production areas, will be cut to $204.5 per tonne from $205.1 in September.

The unified duty for refined products, excluding gasoline and naphtha, will be set at $271.5 per tonne.

In September, the duty on light products stood at $297.5 per tonne, while the duty on heavy fuels was $207.4 per tonne. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)