LONDON, Sept 15 The Swiss franc was largely unchanged against the euro and the dollar on Thursday after the Swiss central bank said it would aim to cap strength in the domestic currency.

The Swiss National Bank said it would defend the euro at 1.20 Swiss francs, while adding that even at that rate, the Swiss currency was still high and should continue to weaken over time.

The euro traded around 1.2058 francs, a touch higher but largely unchanged versus 1.2053 before the announcement.

The dollar traded at 0.8764 francs, versus 0.8769 francs beforehand. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)