MILAN, Sept 15 A spokeswoman for UniCredit said a press report that the bank is considering selling its Polish and Turkish units was "completely groundless".

Without citing sources, Italy newspaper Finanza&Mercati said on Thursday Italy's biggest bank is considering selling Polish unit Pekao and Turkish unit Yapi Kredi to limit the size of a possible capital increase.

Yapi Kredi said the report does not reflect reality.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)