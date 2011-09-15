LONDON, Sept 15 EDF Energy will increase UK retail gas prices by 15.4 percent and electricity prices by 4.5 percent, it said on Thursday.

"Standard residential electricity prices to rise by on average 4.5pc, in line with inflation only and significantly less than rises by other major suppliers. Residential Gas prices to rise by 15.4pc, lower than all other major suppliers," EDF Energy, the UK unit of French utility Electricite de France , said in a statement. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by James Jukwey)