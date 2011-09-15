(Compares increase with rivals, adds detail)

LONDON, Sept 15 EDF Energy will increase UK retail gas prices by 15.4 percent and electricity prices by 4.5 percent from November 10 in the last of a string of price hikes by Britain's big six utilities.

"Standard residential electricity prices to rise by on average 4.5 percent, in line with inflation only and significantly less than rises by other major suppliers," EDF Energy, the UK unit of French utility Electricite de France , said in a statement.

"Residential Gas prices to rise by 15.4 percent, lower than all other major suppliers," it said.

The utility said it remains the cheapest energy provider to UK customers even after the latest round of hikes.

In July Centrica's British Gas announced the biggest increase in retail energy prices this year with gas up 18 percent and electricity up 16 percent. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)