ZAGREB, Sept 15 The capital adequacy of Croatian banks is high compared with banks in European Union countries, and their profitability is recovering, the Croatian Banking Association (HUB) said on Thursday.

"The average capital adequacy is 18 percent, considerably higher than the (Croatian central bank's) requirement of 12 percent and high in comparison with the EU countries. Also, a trend of falling profitability has been overturned," head of the HUB, Zoran Bohacek, said.

Banks in Italy, Austria, France and Hungary own stakes in more than 90 percent of the banks in Croatia, which is due to join the European Union in July 2013.

In the first six months of this year, pre-tax profit rose 14.4 percent to 2.55 billion kuna ($469.6 million) in the local banking sector, from the same period last year, according to the central bank.

In comparison, in the first half of the pre-crisis 2008 the local banks had pre-tax profit of 3.34 billion kuna.

Bohacek said the main reasons for recovery in profitability were an increased readiness by banks to take risks and because interest rates on deposits were falling faster than rates on loans.

However, Bohacek said that return on equity, which is around seven percent, was still "on a crisis level".

"It is just a touch above the yield on a government's long-term bond," he said.

According to HUB, a good sign is that loans to local companies in June have risen nine percent on an annual level.

Croatia's economy is struggling to recover after two years of recession. For this year, the government's forecast is for growth of 1.5 percent, but the central bank and most analysts believe it will be around one percent at best.

In the first half of the year, the growth was flat compared to the same period in 2010.

($1 = 5.480 Croatian Kunas) (Reporting by Igor Ilic. Editing by Jane Merriman)