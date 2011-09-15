* Deeply concerned by slippage on safety net approval
VIENNA, Sept 15 The European Central Bank will
have to reconsider its temporary purchases of sovereign debt on
the market if euro zone countries do not adopt a solid safety
net for weaker members, ECB Governing Council member Ewald
Nowotny told Austrian radio.
Saying he was "deeply concerned" about slippage in the
approval process for a beefed-up EFSF rescue fund, Nowotny said
on Thursday failure to implement the safety net could have an
impact on the ECB's debt purchases.
Asked what would happen if the safety net is not agreed in a
timely way, he said: "Then we face a complete new situation. It
is true that the ECB sees its measures as temporary measures in
the expectation that this safety net comes."
He clarified that we was speaking about "partial and
limited" purchases of sovereign debt on the market, adding:
"If there is no functioning safety net then this bridge
construction has no second pillar, so to speak, so that we then
probably have to think this all through again."
The ECB embarked on the controversial bond-buying programme
in May last year and reactivated it last month after a 19-week
pause, intervening to buy Italian and Spanish bonds after they
appeared to be getting dragged into the euro zone debt crisis.
Nowotny said some European politicians were playing a risky
game by failing to rally around the plan to expand and
strengthen the European Financial Stability Facility, as agreed
by euro zone leaders in July.
The cacophony of European voices triggered "hefty criticism
and lack of comprehension from outside Europe" at a meeting of
central bankers on Monday in Basel, he noted.
He said he feared politicians were unaware of the risks they
were running for the economy and their own countries in the
debate about implementing the EFSF and its permanent successor,
the European Stability Mechanism.
"I will say quite openly I am deeply concerned by these
developments. We don't have all the time in the world. At stake
is a programme of envisaged payments. If this programme cannot
be fulfilled it can cause significant problems."
Asked if financial markets were wrong to expect debt-laden
Greece to become insolvent, Nowotny said:
"The financial markets see economic developments but have
the tendency to exaggerate. We have to prevent the danger that
such negative forecasts became self-fulfilling.
"We thus have to proceed in a disciplined way. There must --
this is the most important thing -- be joint, unified state
action and then I think this can be resolved. But as I said we
are in a very sensitive situation."
