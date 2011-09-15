LONDON, Sept 15 French bank BNP Paribas said on Thursday it had not changed its trading activity in the Asia oil swaps market.

Reuters reported on Wednesday from trade sources that the French bank and its counterpart Societe Generale had been scaling back on oil swaps in Asia.

"BNP Paribas has experienced no change to its activity levels in the Asian oil swaps market - we are operating as usual," BNP said in a statement.