VIENNA, Sept 15 Austrian fireproof materials maker RHI AG will invest an initial 85 million euros ($116.2 million) to build a plant in Brazil due to come on line in the third quarter of 2013, its new chief executive was quoted as saying.

The plant in Queimados can produce 60,000 tonnes a year, more than half of which is destined for the domestic market and the rest for elsewhere in South America, the Austria Press Agency reported, citing a news release from the site.

"Our investment is the first step in setting up a production base and a significant part of our global growth plans for the BRIC countries," it quoted CEO Franz Struzl as saying at a groundbreaking ceremony.

($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Hulmes)