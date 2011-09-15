PORT LOUIS, Sept 15 South Africa's Shoprite , the continent's biggest grocery retailer, acquired two supermarkets in Mauritius, it said on Thursday, as it increases its footprint in Africa.

Kaddy Plus as the stores are named are situated in the capital city, Port Louis and in Tamarin on the West coast of the island.

"This acquisition is in line with the group expansion strategy on the island," Shoprite said in a statement, without saying how much it spent.

Shoprite has been present in Mauritius for eight years, and their most recent acquisition brings their branches to three. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and Jon Loades-Carter)