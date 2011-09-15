PORT LOUIS, Sept 15 South Africa's Shoprite
, the continent's biggest grocery retailer, acquired two
supermarkets in Mauritius, it said on Thursday, as it increases
its footprint in Africa.
Kaddy Plus as the stores are named are situated in the
capital city, Port Louis and in Tamarin on the West coast of the
island.
"This acquisition is in line with the group expansion
strategy on the island," Shoprite said in a statement, without
saying how much it spent.
Shoprite has been present in Mauritius for eight years, and
their most recent acquisition brings their branches to three.
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and
Jon Loades-Carter)