BANGALORE, Sept 15 Indian state run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp's (ONGC) share sale valued at around $2.5 billion has been deferred due to bad market conditions, a source with direct knowledge said on Thursday.

The share sale first scheduled for March has been postponed several times this year due to turmoil in global markets and lingering concerns over government fuel subsidies, part of which are borne by ONGC.

The share sale was scheduled to launch on Sept. 20 and close on Sept 23.

Officials at ONGC and the government's department of disinvestment were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)