WAGES
Poland's statistics office will release corporate wages and
employment data. Analysts expect predict a 5 percent wage rise
in August with employment up 3.3 percent. (1200)
PKN ORLEN
Poland's top refiner ended a wage dispute with its largest
labour union, the company said on Thursday.
POLL
In a modified poll by TNS OBOP for Gazeta Wyborcza, the
ruling Civic Platform (PO) is backed by 18 percent of Poles,
while rightist opposition Law and Justice (PiS), by 17 percent.
The poll used a different method that shows the parties' core
electorates. Most other surveys show a much wider lead for PO.
