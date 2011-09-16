Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

Poland's statistics office will release corporate wages and employment data. Analysts expect predict a 5 percent wage rise in August with employment up 3.3 percent. (1200)

Poland's top refiner ended a wage dispute with its largest labour union, the company said on Thursday.

In a modified poll by TNS OBOP for Gazeta Wyborcza, the ruling Civic Platform (PO) is backed by 18 percent of Poles, while rightist opposition Law and Justice (PiS), by 17 percent. The poll used a different method that shows the parties' core electorates. Most other surveys show a much wider lead for PO.

