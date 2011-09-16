* Board says company undervalued

* Buyback to run until end-2012

* London GDRs gain nearly 8 pct

ALMATY, Sept 16 Kazakh oil and gas producer KazMunaiGas Exploration Production (KMGq.L) plans to buy back common shares up to a value of $300 million by the end of 2012, the company said on Friday.

KMG EP, majority owned by Kazakh state oil and gas firm KazMunaiGas , said in a statement it would buy back its London-listed Global Depositary Receipts and common shares listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.

"The board of directors believes the current market price of its shares and GDRs do not reflect the true underlying value of the business and its considerable potential," KMG EP said in a statement.

It said it would acquire the shares at the prevailing market price and that it did not expect its state-run parent company to sell shares.

KMG EP's London-traded stock gained nearly 8 percent to $17.35 by 1045 GMT. The GDRs have lost around 12 percent in value since the end of 2010.

The company, Kazakhstan's second-largest oil producer, has cut its crude output forecast by around 6 percent this year as a result of a long-running strike at one of its largest fields in western Kazakhstan.

KMG EP is also in the process of a separate buyback programme to purchase preferred shares, which is due to be completed by the end of 2011.

(Reporting By Robin Paxton)