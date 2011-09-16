LONDON, Sept 16 The buyer of more than 600 UK branches from Lloyds Banking Group will massively cut the size of the loan book it takes on as part of the deal, reducing the funding gap it faces, people familiar with the matter said.

Three suitors are still in the auction to buy the 632 branches, which Lloyds has been told to sell by European authorities and could fetch 2-2.5 billion pounds ($3.2-$4 billion) for the part-nationalised UK bank.

More detailed bids are due in by Sept. 30, three of the sources said.

The package for sale includes loans of 64 billion pounds and deposits of 32 billion, but a buyer has the option to take fewer assets to reduce the size of that funding gap.

The buyer is likely to take loans of about 48 billion pounds, one source said.

The three potential bidders are start-up bank NBNK , buyout firm Sun Capital Partners, and mutually owned lender The Co-operative Bank, sources have said.

($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater)