OSLO, Sept 16 Statkraft , Europe's largest producer of renewable energy, will build a hydropower plant in Turkey for 500 million euros ($692 million), the Norwegian utility firm said on Friday.

The Cetin plant, situated in south-east Turkey, will have an installed capacity of 517 megawatts (MW) and an average annual output of 1.4 terawatt hours (TWh), the firm said.

When completed in 2015, Cetin will be Statkraft's third hydropower plant in Turkey. The company already has the 20-MW Cakit facility and is building the 102-MW Kargi plant, due to be completed by the end of 2013.

"After the completion of Cetin in 2015, Statkraft will have a total capacity of 639 MW and a total annual output of approximately 2 TWh in Turkey," Statkraft said in a statement. ($1 = 0.722 Euros) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; editing by James Jukwey)