TIRANA, Sept 16 Albania's smallest mobile phone operator, PLUS Communications, on Friday asked the government to fully liberalise its 3G market to boost competition and lower prices.

Vodafone Albania, owned by UK group Vodafone , and Albanian Mobile Communications, owned by Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) and Greece's OTE (OTEr.AT), have obtained the first two licences.

Albanian-owned PLUS and the Turkish-owned Eagle Mobile, have yet to enter the growing market of 3G services, which enables faster internet services, including video calls, on mobile phones.

"A second licence does not fight the monopoly. On the contrary, it creates more problems and a more damaging oligopoly in addition to placing the other operators in a more discriminatory position," said PLUS's CEO Moni Buchnik.

"We ask the authorities to award the other 3G licenses in the shortest possible time and in parallel for the other two operators with a reasonable price," Buchnik said.

In November last year, Vodafone Albania won the first licence after offering 31.4 million euros (43.3 million U.S. dollars) for the 15-year licence for an initial price of 12.5 million euros (17.2 million U.S. dollars).

The four mobile phone companies had asked the government to issue four licences instead of one and at a cheaper price than the initial 12.5 million euros, saying it would avoid the creation of a monopoly.

The four operators have 4.4 million subscribers, resulting in a penetration of 140 percent in the Balkan country. (Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)