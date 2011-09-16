LONDON, Sept 16 Shares in French lenders BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) fell sharply on Friday, underperforming the European banking sector.

BNP Paribas shed more than 8 percent, while Credit Agricole lost 4.7 percent and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) lost 0.9 percent. That compared with a 1.1 percent gain in the STOXX Europe 600 banking index .SX7P.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau)

((dominic.lau@thomsonreuters.com)(+44 20 7542 5440)(Reuters Messaging: dominic.lau.thomsonreuters@reuters.net)) Keywords: BNPP SHARES/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.