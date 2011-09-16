HELSINKI, Sept 16 Steel maker Rautaruukki's RTRKS.HE blast furnace 2 at its steel mill in Raahe, northern Finland, will return to normal production by the end of September after a renewal, the chief executive said on Friday. "It was started on September 2, so basically it takes three to four weeks to get technically to the normalised level," Chief Executive Sakari Tamminen told Reuters in an interview. In its second-quarter report in mid-July, the company said the debt crisis in Europe was creating uncertainty. Tamminen said the uncertainty continued but that it was not hurting demand in the manufacturing industry so far. [ID:nLDE76I19F] "It will most probably have some impact, but it is very difficult at the moment to see whether those impacts are short-term," he said.

