* CEO sees Raahe blast furnace 2 at normal production by end-Sept

* Debt crisis uncertainty has not hurt demand

* Eyes growth, acquisitions in Eastern Europe

By Terhi Kinnunen

HELSINKI, Sept 16 One of steel maker Rautaruukki's RTRKS.HE blast furnaces at a mill in Raahe, northern Finland , will return to normal production by the end of September after a renewal, the chief executive said on Friday.

"It was started on September 2, so basically it takes three to four weeks to get technically to the normalised level," Chief Executive Sakari Tamminen told Reuters in an interview.

The blast furnace 2 at Raahe had been idle for around two months for refurbishment. Work on that furnace and an earlier renewal of furnace 1 cost the company a total of 265 million euro ($365 million) .

In its second-quarter report in mid-July, the company said the debt crisis in Europe was creating uncertainty. Tamminen said the uncertainty continued but that it was not hurting demand in the manufacturing industry so far. [ID:nLDE76I19F]

"It will most probably have some impact, but it is very difficult at the moment to see whether those impacts are short-term," he said.

Raw material prices are on the same level as before summer, Tamminen said, while adding that steel prices were on a "somewhat decreasing trend" .

In recent years, Rautaruukki has moved from steel making into construction and engineering. For example, it makes steel structures for bridges and shopping centres and produces crane cabins for crane makers. It has also expanded its presence in Eastern Europe.

The firm was hit hard by recession in late-2008, forcing it to cut around 3,000 jobs. It reported operating losses in 2009 and 2010.

Tamminen said Rautaruukki is eyeing possible acquisitions of small construction or engineering firms in Eastern European or Nordic countries to further expand its business.

"We can grow in that area through adding smaller steps, maybe smaller acquisition, smaller increases in the physical capacity. Especially in Russia I see good potential."

In 2010, out of its 2.4 billion euros ($3.3 billion) sales 58 percent came from Nordic countries, while sales in Russia, Ukraine and other Eastern Europe countries amounted to 20 percent of the sales.

He repeated the firm expects 2011 net sales to grow around 25 percent year-on-year, and profitability to clearly improve.

($1 = 0.725 Euros)

(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen, Editing by Jane Merriman)

