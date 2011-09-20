By Sarah Mortimer
LONDON, Sept 20 The Swiss Re
backed-micro-insurance project that provides drought insurance
for crops in Ethiopia will be expanded to Senegal, the companies
involved said in a joint statement late on Monday.
The five-year project, known as the 'R4 Rural Resilience
Initiative', was developed by the World Food Programme (WFP) and
Oxfam America to allow farmers to use labour to pay for a
weather-based insurance contract that will provide compensation
if a severe drought event hampers crop growth.
Micro-insurance insures low-income people against specific
perils in exchange for premiums proportionate to the likelihood
and cost of the risk involved.
In June, the R4 programme was launched in Ethiopia, with a
$1.25 million investment from Swiss Re.
The world's No.2 reinsurer will design the risk transfer
solutions to reinsure the programme, which currently covers
Ethiopia and Senegal, and an additional two countries, which are
yet to be chosen, for the next five years, said the statement.
The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has
committed $8 million to expand the R4 initiative and the global
development of the project. USAID funds WFP in the R4
collaboration, while Swiss Re funds and supports Oxfam America.
"Our goal is to maintain the level of service in Ethiopia at
least to its current level of 13,000 households going forward
and ramp up along the same lines in Senegal so that we are
serving 18,000 households by year three of the five-year
initiative," David Satterthwaite, senior global micro-insurance
officer at Oxfam America, told Reuters.
He said the initiative's overall goal is to raise $29.5
million from outside investment to fund the five year
initiative, after securing commitments totaling $9.25 million in
the first nine months.
The R4 initiative follows a multi-year pilot in Ethiopia
which started in 2008 known as the Horn of Africa Risk Transfer
for Adaptation (HARITA) project, involving a consortium of
private corporations and charities, which offered an
insurance-for-work programme for farmers in the region.
In September, U.S.-based micro-insurance fund LeapFrog
Investment committed $15 million to finance business firm
Shirram Group, which provides insurance and investment products
to the low-income and emerging consumer market in India.
(Reporting by Sarah Mortimer)