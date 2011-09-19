Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

AUG PPI, OUTPUT DATA

Poland's industrial output and producer prices inflation PPI) data for August to be released. Economists expect production at 4.0 percent year-on-year and producer prices at 6.5 percent.

SHALE GAS

Poland may begin commercial shale gas production as soon as 2014, helping to reduce its energy reliance on Russia, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Sunday.

KULCZYK

One of Poland's richest men, Jan Kulczyk will team up with J.P. Morgan to extract gold in Afghanistan, dailies Puls Biznesu and Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported without naming their sources.

EMPERIA , DELKO ,

Polish retailer Emperia is in talks to takeover smaller local rival Delko daily Parkiet quoted its sources as saying.

LUKAS BANK

Polish consumer finance lender Lukas Bank will launch its rebranding to Credit Agricole , planning to become a more universal bank, daily Parkiet quoted Lukas' deputy head Philippe Marie as saying.

POLL

Poland's ruling Civic Platform (PO) leads the run-up to Oct.9 elections with a 35-percent backing, with its largest rival, Law and Justice (PiS) in second position with support from 29 percent, according to a Millward Brown SMG/KRC poll for radio station RMF FM.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX