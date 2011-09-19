Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
AUG PPI, OUTPUT DATA
Poland's industrial output and producer prices
inflation PPI) data for August to be released.
Economists expect production at 4.0 percent year-on-year and
producer prices at 6.5 percent.
SHALE GAS
Poland may begin commercial shale gas production as soon as
2014, helping to reduce its energy reliance on Russia, Prime
Minister Donald Tusk said on Sunday.
KULCZYK
One of Poland's richest men, Jan Kulczyk will team up with
J.P. Morgan to extract gold in Afghanistan, dailies Puls
Biznesu and Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported without naming their
sources.
EMPERIA , DELKO ,
Polish retailer Emperia is in talks to takeover smaller
local rival Delko daily Parkiet quoted its sources as saying.
LUKAS BANK
Polish consumer finance lender Lukas Bank will launch its
rebranding to Credit Agricole , planning to become a
more universal bank, daily Parkiet quoted Lukas' deputy head
Philippe Marie as saying.
POLL
Poland's ruling Civic Platform (PO) leads the run-up to
Oct.9 elections with a 35-percent backing, with its largest
rival, Law and Justice (PiS) in second position with support
from 29 percent, according to a Millward Brown SMG/KRC poll for
radio station RMF FM.
