BERLIN, Sept 17 The leader of Germany's Christian Social Union (CSU), part of Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition, reiterated in an interview with Germany's Spiegel Magazine that Greece might have to leave the euro zone if it failed to meet conditions set by the European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund.

"If the Greek government and parliament can't or won't keep to the path then we shouldn't wait for the financial markets to force us into accepting reality. Then an exit of Greece from the euro zone must be conceivable. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)