BERLIN, Sept 17 European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann told Germany's Spiegel magazine in an interview he considered it wrong to "throw out all established principles of monetary policy by citing a general emergency."

In a preview of an interview to be published in the new edition of Spiegel, Weidmann, head of the Bundesbank, said: "Once people start to use monetary policy there will always appear to be reasons suggesting it should continue to be used."

He also said he had voted against the ECB's purchase of bonds from highly indebted euro zone members. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)