DUBLIN, Sept 17 European Central Bank President
Jean-Claude Trichet warned Ireland against imposing losses on
senior debt at Anglo Irish Bank on Saturday, advice
it is obliged to heed, Finance Minister Michael Noonan was
quoted as saying.
Noonan had requested time with the ECB chief on the
side-lines of a meeting of EU finance ministers and officials
this weekend to try and change his mind about allowing Dublin to
hit unguaranteed senior bondholders at the failed lender.
The pair met for 30 minutes on Saturday, according to the
Irish Times newspaper who quoted Noonan as saying he was
presented with "fairly good arguments" against any coercive
measures to impose losses on such investors.
"I said it was outstanding business, and he said the
situation in effect in terms of that had disimproved for two
reasons," the newspaper quoted Noonan as saying on its website.
"First of all that private sector involvement in Greece had
a very quick knock on effect into Italy and Spain and private
sector involvement didn't seem to be the way forward if you were
trying to encourage the markets," the minister said.
"Secondly, he said Ireland had done particularly well over
the summer. He mentioned the narrowing of bond spreads and he
said that he felt that anything to do with burden sharing might
knock to the confidence of the market and the spreads would go
back out again and that we might lose the ground we had gained."
Noonan added that it was not for him to close the senior
bond question, but that he was obliged to observe advice from
people such as Trichet, the Irish Times said.
"I'll put it to you this way, the amount of money
outstanding in unguaranteed senior bonds in Anglo is just about
3 billion euro. If you did some kind of voluntary burden sharing
you might gain 100 million, which seems to me that one wouldn't
risk guarantee for that level of money," he said.
"One wouldn't risk reputation for that. Anything coercive,
the European authorities are dead set against it. So we'll
reflect on it."
Noonan surprisingly revived the newly elected government's
campaign pledge to go after senior bondholders at Anglo Irish
and fellow defunct lender Irish Nationwide Building Society in
July in an attempt to win some goodwill among voters ahead of
his first austerity budget in December.
Ireland has pumped over 60 billion euros into its ailing
banks over the past three years, about half of it going into
scandal-ridden Anglo and Irish Nationwide which are being wound
down over the next ten years.
Ireland's Minister of State for European Affairs told
Reuters on Friday that the government would keep trying to
persuade the ECB to let it impose losses on senior debt at Anglo
even if Trichet refused to give it the green light.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Robert Birsel)