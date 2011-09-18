DUBAI, Sept 18 A $1 billion project bond from a Gulf borrower is likely to be issued in the next six months, an HSBC executive said on Sunday, adding Qatar's Barzan gas project was a "likely candidate" for the sale.

Jonathan Robinson, HSBC's regional head of project finance, said the project bond would be in the hydrocarbons or power and utilities sector.

The Barzan gas project is a joint venture between Qatar Petroleum and Exxon Mobil . Last month, Reuters Loan Pricing Corp (RLPC) reported that proposals for a $4.7 billion loan financing for the project were due at the end of August. (Reporting by David French, Writing by Rachna Uppal)