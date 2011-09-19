NICOSIA,Sept 19 Leading reports in Greek Cypriot financial and general press. Reuters has not verified these reports:

PHILELEFTHEROS

- Noble Energy prepares to drill for oil south east of Cyprus as Norwegian research vessel conducts surveys for Turkey west of island.

- Asbestos sheeting used in construction decades ago has been stored in school yards.

- Eurostat data suggests cost of hourly work rose 2.8 percent in Cyprus in second quarter of year on annual basis.

SIMERINI

- Drilling to start, possibly today, in Cypriot block south east of Cyprus.

- Protest group calls new gathering to demand resignation of the government for July 11 navy base blast.

POLITIS

- Technical glitches could briefly postpone drilling on Cypriot offshore block by one or two days.

- President rebuffs Turkish threats over natural gas, and says a settlement to the Cyprus problem could be beneficial for all sides.

