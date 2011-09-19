VIENNA, Sept 19 Standard & Poor's is keeping a
close eye on Hungary's plans to let borrowers repay foreign
currency loans at a big discount to market exchange rates,
forcing losses on such transactions onto banks, an analyst at
the ratings agency said.
S&P banking analyst Markus Schmaus confirmed a report in
Austria's Wirtschaftsblatt newspaper on Monday quoting him as
saying the plan was under "intense observation".
"These are significant amounts that Austrian banks have
committed there," he said.
Hungary has back-up plans at the ready if its controversial
scheme fails an international legal challenge and is ready to
fight with banks as long as necessary, the prime minister was
quoted on Saturday as saying.
The plan could trigger losses at lenders including Erste
Group Bank , Raiffeisen Bank International
and UniCredit unit Bank Austria.
Schmaus was also quoted as saying he saw no problem in
Austrian banks' limited exposure to sovereign debt in struggling
euro zone members.
