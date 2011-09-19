VIENNA, Sept 19 Standard & Poor's is keeping a close eye on Hungary's plans to let borrowers repay foreign currency loans at a big discount to market exchange rates, forcing losses on such transactions onto banks, an analyst at the ratings agency said.

S&P banking analyst Markus Schmaus confirmed a report in Austria's Wirtschaftsblatt newspaper on Monday quoting him as saying the plan was under "intense observation".

"These are significant amounts that Austrian banks have committed there," he said.

Hungary has back-up plans at the ready if its controversial scheme fails an international legal challenge and is ready to fight with banks as long as necessary, the prime minister was quoted on Saturday as saying.

The plan could trigger losses at lenders including Erste Group Bank , Raiffeisen Bank International and UniCredit unit Bank Austria.

Schmaus was also quoted as saying he saw no problem in Austrian banks' limited exposure to sovereign debt in struggling euro zone members. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)