LONDON, Sept 19 Property tycoon Vincent Tchenguiz, who was briefly arrested in March in an investigation linked to the collapse of Iceland's Kaupthing, has reached a confidential settlement with the bank.

In a statement published on Monday, Tchenguiz - one of Britain's best known real estate investors - said trustees of his family trust and his Euro Group business vehicle had settled all claims against the bank in England and Iceland. Tchenguiz has valued his civil claims against the bank at around 1.5 billion pounds.

"All the parties have had to take some very public steps in the wake of the collapse of Kaupthing in 2008, in order to protect their respective legal rights," he said.

"However, in the meantime, the strength of our asset base and the commercial opportunities available to us have enabled us to work together with Kaupthing to achieve an outcome which benefits everyone." (Reporting by Sinead Cruise and Kirstin Ridley, editing by Tommy Wilkes)