LONDON, Sept 19 Property tycoon Vincent
Tchenguiz, who was briefly arrested in March in an investigation
linked to the collapse of Iceland's Kaupthing, has reached a
confidential settlement with the bank.
In a statement published on Monday, Tchenguiz - one of
Britain's best known real estate investors - said trustees of
his family trust and his Euro Group business vehicle had settled
all claims against the bank in England and Iceland. Tchenguiz
has valued his civil claims against the bank at around 1.5
billion pounds.
"All the parties have had to take some very public steps in
the wake of the collapse of Kaupthing in 2008, in order to
protect their respective legal rights," he said.
"However, in the meantime, the strength of our asset base
and the commercial opportunities available to us have enabled us
to work together with Kaupthing to achieve an outcome which
benefits everyone."
(Reporting by Sinead Cruise and Kirstin Ridley, editing by
Tommy Wilkes)