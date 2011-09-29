* Open to more small-scale acquisitions

* Targeting over 10 bln stg in SME loans for 2011

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Sept 29 GE Capital UK has sought to benefit from disarray in the banking sector by lending more to businesses, since the market slump has put pressure on the ability of leading banks to use their balance sheet to issue loans and credit.

"Disruption is good for us. It makes businesses think differently and businesses are looking for alternatives," GE Capital UK Chief Executive John Jenkins told Reuters.

Jenkins said GE Capital UK -- a unit of U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co's (GE.N) finance arm -- was aiming to provide more than 10 billion pounds ($15.7 billion) of working capital finance to small-and-medium sized enterprises (SMEs) this year.

This would represent an increase from 2010 when it lent out between 8 billion pounds and 9 billion to smaller UK firms.

GE Capital UK's loan growth has mirrored that of other specialist financing companies, who have sought to capitalise on many businesses' reluctance to get loans from mainstream banks.

Earlier this month, small business lender Ultimate Finance Group Plc UFG.L said it had doubled its profits as it sold more products to companies seeking an alternative to bank overdrafts. [ID:nL5E7KL0JU]

Britain's top banks have said they are on track to meet government-set targets on lending to businesses, agreed earlier this year to boost the UK's faltering economy in exchange for legislative restraint by the government.

The British Bankers Association (BBA) said that as part of the deal - known as "Project Merlin" -- the country's top five banks had delivered 100.4 billion pounds ($163.9 billion) in gross new lending to UK businesses in the first half of 2011.

This included 37.4 billion to small-and-medium-sized (SME) enterprises, the BBA added.

The Merlin deal was struck between the Conservative-led coalition government and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), Lloyds (LLOY.L), HSBC (HSBA.L), Barclays (BARC.L) and Santander UK (SAN.MC).

However, many firms have still complained that banks are not doing enough to provide credit, and that when they do, loans are often issued on terms which are too expensive.

GE Capital's Jenkins added that proposals by Britain's Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) to make the country's top lenders hold more capital could also constrain their ability to lend to businesses. [ID:nL5E7KC2RU]

In August, GE Capital bought Credit Agricole Commercial Finance UK (CAGR.PA) for an undisclosed amount, and Jenkins said the company could consider further acquisitions to develop the business.

"We remain opportunistic. We want to grow in these spaces."

($1 = 0.639 British Pounds)

