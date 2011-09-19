LONDON, Sept 19 (IFR) - Last week's tightening in the
corporate market was a distant memory by Monday, as risk
aversion returned after European finance ministers failed to
come up with a comprehensive solution to the peripheral debt
crisis.
According to Markit, the iTraxx Crossover index was 33.5bp
wider at 748bp by 10:40 GMT. The iTraxx Main was 9.625bp wider
at 185.5bp, failing to reap the benefits of generally solid
single-name performance.
"A week of underperformance of cash versus CDS has probably
come to a halt today. The wider opening follows a 22bp
tightening in the iTraxx Europe since last Monday," noted ING in
its Credit Morning Notes.
UBS strategists said that the lack of reassuring news from
the finance ministers' conference was a significant weight on
the market.
"The concerns of Greece's partners as to whether the country
is doing enough to justify the disbursement of the sixth loan
tranche are high," they noted.
As the corporate bond market appeared to re-enter
hibernation mode, recent issues for the most part were
performing solidly.
According to Tradeweb at 11:00 GMT, TeliaSonera's 4.0% Mar
2022 deal was at mid-swaps +131bp bid, having priced at +142bp
last week, while Schneider Electric's 3.50% Jan 2019 was bid at
+123.5bp bid having priced at +135bp.
Autoroutes du Sud De La France's 4% Sep 2018 was quoted at
+175.5bp bid having priced at +177bp, although KPN's 4.50% Oct
2021 was at swaps +193.5bp bid having priced at +193bp two weeks
ago, reopening the investment grade corporate bond market after
a six-week dry spell.
According to syndicate bankers, the pipeline remains full,
with candidates like EnBW waiting for an opportune moment. One
lead said the German utility was still in the starting blocks,
just waiting for the right window to open.
Bankers have been quick to note that an increasing number of
potential European issuers are finally waking up to the fact
that the all-in cost of funding is still extremely attractive,
despite the widening of credit spreads in recent months, as
underlying yields, in contrast, have rallied.
This is accentuated by an acceptance that the euro zone
crisis is unlikely to reach a solution anytime soon, coupled
with a desire to diversify funding away from the loan market
given the increased pressure on the region's banks.
HIGH-YIELD STAYS DRY
The lack of activity in the investment grade space has
rubbed off on the high-yield market. This has not, however,
hampered the performance of the deals launched earlier this
month when sentiment was more upbeat.
Fresenius Medical Care's EUR400m seven-year has gone from
strength to strength since its launch on September 8. It was 104
bid on Monday, an investor said, more than five points up from
its reoffer level despite a 40bp widening in the Crossover index
back towards 750bp.
"We keep hearing about some investors picking out bargains
in the secondary market, but looking at volumes there still
looks to be more selling from fast money hedge funds." The
strong performance of FMC is a clear signal of acute risk
aversion, with cash chasing the most highly-rated BB
non-cyclical companies, the investor said.
There is though reason to be cautious. As we reach the
tail-end of the earnings season, results have been notably
weaker and the outlook bleaker.
Styrolution, the company set up as a joint venture by BASF
and Ineos last year, reported softer-than-expected
second-quarter results and indicated that it would be difficult
to meet full-year guidance.
Meanwhile, forestry group Sappi released
weaker-than-expected third-quarter results, citing the weaker
economic climate in Europe.
"Overall, while we cannot rule out a 'systemic' event in the
near term, we believe that higher-quality, less
cyclically-exposed BB and single-B credit is largely pricing in
'typical' recession risk," said Sherif Hamid, credit strategist
at Barclays Capital.
"We remain more cautious about more cyclically exposed
credit and much of the CCC space given our expectations for
materially greater downside if the cycle turn were to continue."
Later today investors will be casting their eyes towards the
ECB, which is due to report how much it has spent in its latest
round of peripheral government bond buying.
Focus going forward will also be on Wednesday's policy
meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Fed is expected to
announce measures to help lower long-term rates, reviving
"Operation Twist" first undertaken in the 1960s.
"There is a lot of potential for good news and bad news this
week, but what's important is that we can re-open the issuing
window soon and keep it open for two or three days at least,"
said a syndicate banker.
(Reporting By Josie Cox)