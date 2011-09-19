LONDON, Sept 19 (IFR) - Last week's tightening in the corporate market was a distant memory by Monday, as risk aversion returned after European finance ministers failed to come up with a comprehensive solution to the peripheral debt crisis.

According to Markit, the iTraxx Crossover index was 33.5bp wider at 748bp by 10:40 GMT. The iTraxx Main was 9.625bp wider at 185.5bp, failing to reap the benefits of generally solid single-name performance.

"A week of underperformance of cash versus CDS has probably come to a halt today. The wider opening follows a 22bp tightening in the iTraxx Europe since last Monday," noted ING in its Credit Morning Notes.

UBS strategists said that the lack of reassuring news from the finance ministers' conference was a significant weight on the market.

"The concerns of Greece's partners as to whether the country is doing enough to justify the disbursement of the sixth loan tranche are high," they noted.

As the corporate bond market appeared to re-enter hibernation mode, recent issues for the most part were performing solidly.

According to Tradeweb at 11:00 GMT, TeliaSonera's 4.0% Mar 2022 deal was at mid-swaps +131bp bid, having priced at +142bp last week, while Schneider Electric's 3.50% Jan 2019 was bid at +123.5bp bid having priced at +135bp.

Autoroutes du Sud De La France's 4% Sep 2018 was quoted at +175.5bp bid having priced at +177bp, although KPN's 4.50% Oct 2021 was at swaps +193.5bp bid having priced at +193bp two weeks ago, reopening the investment grade corporate bond market after a six-week dry spell.

According to syndicate bankers, the pipeline remains full, with candidates like EnBW waiting for an opportune moment. One lead said the German utility was still in the starting blocks, just waiting for the right window to open.

Bankers have been quick to note that an increasing number of potential European issuers are finally waking up to the fact that the all-in cost of funding is still extremely attractive, despite the widening of credit spreads in recent months, as underlying yields, in contrast, have rallied.

This is accentuated by an acceptance that the euro zone crisis is unlikely to reach a solution anytime soon, coupled with a desire to diversify funding away from the loan market given the increased pressure on the region's banks.

HIGH-YIELD STAYS DRY

The lack of activity in the investment grade space has rubbed off on the high-yield market. This has not, however, hampered the performance of the deals launched earlier this month when sentiment was more upbeat.

Fresenius Medical Care's EUR400m seven-year has gone from strength to strength since its launch on September 8. It was 104 bid on Monday, an investor said, more than five points up from its reoffer level despite a 40bp widening in the Crossover index back towards 750bp.

"We keep hearing about some investors picking out bargains in the secondary market, but looking at volumes there still looks to be more selling from fast money hedge funds." The strong performance of FMC is a clear signal of acute risk aversion, with cash chasing the most highly-rated BB non-cyclical companies, the investor said.

There is though reason to be cautious. As we reach the tail-end of the earnings season, results have been notably weaker and the outlook bleaker.

Styrolution, the company set up as a joint venture by BASF and Ineos last year, reported softer-than-expected second-quarter results and indicated that it would be difficult to meet full-year guidance.

Meanwhile, forestry group Sappi released weaker-than-expected third-quarter results, citing the weaker economic climate in Europe.

"Overall, while we cannot rule out a 'systemic' event in the near term, we believe that higher-quality, less cyclically-exposed BB and single-B credit is largely pricing in 'typical' recession risk," said Sherif Hamid, credit strategist at Barclays Capital.

"We remain more cautious about more cyclically exposed credit and much of the CCC space given our expectations for materially greater downside if the cycle turn were to continue."

Later today investors will be casting their eyes towards the ECB, which is due to report how much it has spent in its latest round of peripheral government bond buying.

Focus going forward will also be on Wednesday's policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Fed is expected to announce measures to help lower long-term rates, reviving "Operation Twist" first undertaken in the 1960s.

"There is a lot of potential for good news and bad news this week, but what's important is that we can re-open the issuing window soon and keep it open for two or three days at least," said a syndicate banker. (Reporting By Josie Cox)