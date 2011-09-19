BIRMINGHAM, Sept 19 An independent banking
commission's report calling for banks to separate their retail
and investment arms must be put in place, and the Bank of
England needs to relax monetary policy to help stimulate demand,
British Business Secretary Vince Cable said on Monday.
"The commission's key findings - to separate retail and
casino banking - must be put in place," Cable told a conference
of his Liberal Democrat party in Birmingham.
He said the British economy faced a lack of demand and
called on the Bank of England to assist.
"A lot of responsibility rests on the Bank of England to
relax monetary policy further linked to small business lending,"
he said.
