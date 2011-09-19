BIRMINGHAM, Sept 19 An independent banking commission's report calling for banks to separate their retail and investment arms must be put in place, and the Bank of England needs to relax monetary policy to help stimulate demand, British Business Secretary Vince Cable said on Monday.

"The commission's key findings - to separate retail and casino banking - must be put in place," Cable told a conference of his Liberal Democrat party in Birmingham.

He said the British economy faced a lack of demand and called on the Bank of England to assist.

"A lot of responsibility rests on the Bank of England to relax monetary policy further linked to small business lending," he said.

(Reporting by Tim Castle)