BUCHAREST, Sept 20

FINANCIAL SEMINAR

Romania's Finance Minister Gheorghe Ialomitianu is expected to attend a financial seminar which starts at 0630 GMT.

ROMANIA PRESIDENT SEES LOWER 2012 ECONOMIC GROWTH

Romanian President Traian Basescu said the centrist coalition government should cut its forecast for 2012 economic growth to no more than 2.5 percent from 3.5-3.7 percent, as the euro zone's debt crisis would likely weigh on exports.

ROMANIA SELLS 657 MLN LEI IN 9-MONTH T-BILLS

Romania sold a more than planned 657 million lei ($211.9 million) in nine-month treasury bills on Monday, with the average accepted yield at 6.74 percent, compared with 6.76 percent for one-year paper on Sept. 12, central bank data showed.

ROMANIA RESTARTS NUCLEAR REACTOR AFTER REPAIRS

Romania restarted a reactor at its sole nuclear power plant in Cernavoda on the river Danube on Sunday after shutting it down on Sept. 16 for repairs, plant operator Nuclearelectrica said on Monday.

ROMANIAN REFINERY PETROMIDIA TO SHUT DOWN OCT. 22

Romania's Petromidia refinery will shut down on Oct. 22 until Nov. 3 for maintenance and upgrades, operator Rompetrol Rafinare said on Monday.

ENERGY MANAGERS

Romania's economy ministry said on Monday it has picked Pedersen&Partners as the winning bid to oversee a plan to appoint private managers at the helm of state-owned energy firms, as agreed under the country's IMF-led aid package.

Pedersen&Partners will help the ministry organise tenders to pick the executive search companies that will be directly involved in head-hunting.

The first state-owned companies to have private managers are hydro power producer Hidroelectrica, lignite miner SNLO, chemicals firm Oltchim, power distributor Electrica Furnizare and military product maker Romarm.

WHEAT EXPORTS

Romania could export about half of its 2011 harvest, Farm Minister Valeriu Tabara said. Romania Libera, Page 10

NEW PARTY

A court in Bucharest approved the creation of the People's Party founded by media tycoon Dan Diaconescu.

Adevarul, Page 8

