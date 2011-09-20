BUCHAREST, Sept 20 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Tuesday.
FINANCIAL SEMINAR
Romania's Finance Minister Gheorghe Ialomitianu is expected
to attend a financial seminar which starts at 0630 GMT.
ROMANIA PRESIDENT SEES LOWER 2012 ECONOMIC GROWTH
Romanian President Traian Basescu said the centrist
coalition government should cut its forecast for 2012 economic
growth to no more than 2.5 percent from 3.5-3.7 percent, as the
euro zone's debt crisis would likely weigh on exports.
ROMANIA SELLS 657 MLN LEI IN 9-MONTH T-BILLS
Romania sold a more than planned 657 million lei ($211.9
million) in nine-month treasury bills on Monday, with the
average accepted yield at 6.74 percent, compared with 6.76
percent for one-year paper on Sept. 12, central bank data
showed.
ROMANIA RESTARTS NUCLEAR REACTOR AFTER REPAIRS
Romania restarted a reactor at its sole nuclear power plant
in Cernavoda on the river Danube on Sunday after shutting it
down on Sept. 16 for repairs, plant operator Nuclearelectrica
said on Monday.
ROMANIAN REFINERY PETROMIDIA TO SHUT DOWN OCT. 22
Romania's Petromidia refinery will shut down on Oct. 22
until Nov. 3 for maintenance and upgrades, operator Rompetrol
Rafinare said on Monday.
ENERGY MANAGERS
Romania's economy ministry said on Monday it has picked
Pedersen&Partners as the winning bid to oversee a plan to
appoint private managers at the helm of state-owned energy
firms, as agreed under the country's IMF-led aid package.
Pedersen&Partners will help the ministry organise tenders to
pick the executive search companies that will be directly
involved in head-hunting.
The first state-owned companies to have private managers are
hydro power producer Hidroelectrica, lignite miner SNLO,
chemicals firm Oltchim, power distributor Electrica Furnizare
and military product maker Romarm.
WHEAT EXPORTS
Romania could export about half of its 2011 harvest, Farm
Minister Valeriu Tabara said. Romania Libera, Page 10
NEW PARTY
A court in Bucharest approved the creation of the People's
Party founded by media tycoon Dan Diaconescu.
Adevarul, Page 8
