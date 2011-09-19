* Long-term rating cut to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
* All ratings are on rating watch negative
MILAN, Sept 19 Fitch Ratings has cut Edison's
long-term rating to 'BBB-' warning it may again
downgrade the Italian power producer if a stalemate among
shareholders further delayed EDF's attempt to take full
control.
The French electricity giant and Italian regional utility
A2A jointly control Edison through a complex shareholder
pact which was due to expire in mid-September.
The companies last week extended this until the end of
October as they strive to find a solution to restructure Italy's
No.2 power producer, appease the government's concern about a
foreign takeover and protect Italian shareholders' interests.
In March, alarmed by a raft of French takeovers of top
Italian companies, Rome's centre-right government opposed a
shareholder accord that would have given EDF full control of
Edison in return for certain power-generating assets.
Fitch said in a statement on Monday the downgrade of the
rating from 'BBB' followed the extension in the pact deadline.
"This is Edison's shareholders second missed opportunity to
put an end to the uncertainties surrounding the company's
capital structure," the agency said.
A "protracted operational limbo and lack of strategic and
managerial direction" are likely to further weigh on Edison's
operating and financial performance, according to Fitch.
"Even if an agreement is reached by the end of October, the
execution of Edison's restructuring will likely last well into
2012," it said.
Fitch warned it may again cut the rating if negotiations
stalled or if political pressure led to a solution "without
commercial merit".
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by David Hulmes)