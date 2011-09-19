* Long-term rating cut to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'

* All ratings are on rating watch negative

MILAN, Sept 19 Fitch Ratings has cut Edison's long-term rating to 'BBB-' warning it may again downgrade the Italian power producer if a stalemate among shareholders further delayed EDF's attempt to take full control.

The French electricity giant and Italian regional utility A2A jointly control Edison through a complex shareholder pact which was due to expire in mid-September.

The companies last week extended this until the end of October as they strive to find a solution to restructure Italy's No.2 power producer, appease the government's concern about a foreign takeover and protect Italian shareholders' interests.

In March, alarmed by a raft of French takeovers of top Italian companies, Rome's centre-right government opposed a shareholder accord that would have given EDF full control of Edison in return for certain power-generating assets.

Fitch said in a statement on Monday the downgrade of the rating from 'BBB' followed the extension in the pact deadline.

"This is Edison's shareholders second missed opportunity to put an end to the uncertainties surrounding the company's capital structure," the agency said.

A "protracted operational limbo and lack of strategic and managerial direction" are likely to further weigh on Edison's operating and financial performance, according to Fitch.

"Even if an agreement is reached by the end of October, the execution of Edison's restructuring will likely last well into 2012," it said.

Fitch warned it may again cut the rating if negotiations stalled or if political pressure led to a solution "without commercial merit". (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by David Hulmes)