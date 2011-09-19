MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russian gas exporting monopoly Gazprom has been in talks to buy out the whole of the stake in Italian gas company Promgas it jointly control with Eni SpA , a source in Gazprom told Reuters on Monday.

"The talks have been held for a long time. We still have not come to any agreement," the source said without disclosing any financial details.

Gazprom and Eni were not immediately available for comment.

Promgas is a small-sized gas middleman with a sole customer, Italy's second-biggest power group Edison .

Earlier this year, Edison reached an agreement with Promgas to renegotiate prices on long-term supply contracts for Russian gas, expecting to gain a 200 million euro ($272.3 million) boost to its 2011 results from the concessions. ($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Additional reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan; Editing by David Holmes)