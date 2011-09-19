(Adds no comment from Eni, background)

MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russian gas exporting monopoly Gazprom has been in talks to buy out the whole of the stake in Italian gas company Promgas it jointly controls with Eni SpA , a source in Gazprom told Reuters on Monday.

"The talks have been held for a long time. We still have not come to any agreement," the source said, without disclosing any financial details.

Gazprom, which has long been aiming to expand on the Italian gas market with direct sales, was not immediately available for comment. Eni declined to comment.

Eni and Gazprom, long-term partners in gas supplies to Italy, agreed last week on a parcelling out of stakes in the offshore part of the South Stream pipeline, a major new project to bring Russia's gas to Europe.

The two groups also agreed on Friday to press ahead with an agreement to sell half of Eni's stake in Libyan oilfield Elephant to Gazprom.

Promgas is a small-sized gas middleman with a sole customer, Italy's second-biggest power group, Edison .

Promgas is a small-sized gas middleman with a sole customer, Italy's second-biggest power group, Edison .

This year, Edison agreed with Promgas to renegotiate prices on long-term supply contracts for Russian gas, expecting to gain a 200 million euro ($272.3 million) boost to its 2011 results from the concessions.