Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
MILLENNIUM, PKO, PEKAO, BNP
France's BNP Paribas and Poland's top two lenders PKO
and Pekao have placed preliminary offers for
Bank Millennium put up for sale by Portugal's
Millennium bcp , sources told Reuters.
Five or six banks might have placed bids, including Italy's
Intesa Sanpaolo and BRE, the Polish unit of
Commerzbank , writes Gazeta Wyborcza, without citing
sources.
LOT
Two foreign airlines are in the running for Poland's
loss-making flag carrier, writes Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, citing
a deputy treasury minister.
CORE INFLATION
Poland's central bank to release net inflation data for
August. Analysts polled by Reuters expect inflation to edge up
to 2.5 percent. (1200)
T-BONDS
Poland's finance ministry to release supply for Thursday
T-bond tender.
