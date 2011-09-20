Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

MILLENNIUM, PKO, PEKAO, BNP

France's BNP Paribas and Poland's top two lenders PKO and Pekao have placed preliminary offers for Bank Millennium put up for sale by Portugal's Millennium bcp , sources told Reuters.

Five or six banks might have placed bids, including Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo and BRE, the Polish unit of Commerzbank , writes Gazeta Wyborcza, without citing sources.

LOT

Two foreign airlines are in the running for Poland's loss-making flag carrier, writes Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, citing a deputy treasury minister.

CORE INFLATION

Poland's central bank to release net inflation data for August. Analysts polled by Reuters expect inflation to edge up to 2.5 percent. (1200)

T-BONDS

Poland's finance ministry to release supply for Thursday T-bond tender.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX