FRANKFURT, Sept 19 Daimler (DAIGn.DE) has not
been in touch with the Gulf state of Qatar over selling its 7.5
stake in aerospace and defence company EADS , the
carmaker said on Monday.
"There have been no talks on our side," a Daimler spokesman
told Reuters. "We do not have anything to do with Qatar."
A German magazine reported over the weekend that members of
Qatar's government had met with German Economy Minister Philipp
Roesler two weeks ago.
Any move by a foreign investor to take a stake in EADS would
come as a surprise because maintaining a fragile internal power
balance between French and German interests in EADS has been a
sensitive topic ever since the group was created.
Daimler aims to cut its stake and has urged the German
government to find a solution, but reports have said that Berlin
is having trouble finding an investor who would maintain the
balance of power at the group.
Qatar has over the last couple of years splashed out on
stakes in Porsche Automobil Holding (PSHG_p.DE) and German
builder Hochtief .
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; writing by Victoria Bryan;
Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)