MILAN, Sept 20 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

* ITALY DOWNGRADE

Standard & Poor's cut its ratings on Italy by one notch to 'A/A-1', warning of a deteriorating growth outlook and damaging political uncertainty, in a move that took markets by surprise and added to pressure on the debt-stressed euro zone

* UNICREDIT

The bank has exercised an option to reimbourse two 10-year bonds worth 1.5 billion euros in total ahead of their maturity, Il Sole 24 Ore reported without quoting sources.

A board meeting on Tuesday will discuss the renewal of Mediobanca's board in October and a new business plan, which is expected to streamline UniCredit's organisation and increase branches' specialisation, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

Among possible options to boost the bank's capitalisation, there is the idea of lower dividends together with a smaller capital increase possibly through the CASHES convertible equity instruments, Il Corriere della Sera reported without quoting sources.

* MEDIOBANCA

Tod's founder Diego Della Valle may replace Jonella Ligresti on the bank's board, several newspapers reported.

FIAT , FIAT INDUSTRIAL

Fiat SpA has enough liquidity to weather the financial crisis, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Monday, confirming its planned investments.

Marchionne also said he was confident of reaching an agreement with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union but a contract would not duplicate that between UAW and General Motors Co .

FINMECCANICA

Finmeccanica tumbled nearly 8 percent on Monday after wiretapped conversations from judicial probes shone the spotlight on the Italian defence and aerospace company, which has already had one executive resign and another offer to step down.

LUXOTTICA

The board of the world's No. 1 eyewear maker approved on Monday the partial demerger of its wholly-owned subsidiary Luxottica Srl.

As a result, licence contracts and distribution activities of Luxottica Srl will be trasferred to the group.

The demerger is expected to be effective by Jan. 1, 2012.

BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA

The bank said on Monday its Optima subsidiary had signed a preliminary agreement with asset-manager Arca SGR to sell its mutual funds business unit.

The bank said on Tuesday it was proceeding with an early repayment of a 2015 convertible bond, delivering to bondholders newly issued BPER shares.

The total nominal value of the bonds to be repaid is of 247.94 million euros, it said.

TAKEOVERS

French defence group Safran < SAF.PA > has mandated Mediobanca and UBS to make a first takeover offer to Italian aeronautics group Avio, which had been mulling a Milan IPO, MF said on Tuesday without citing its sources.

