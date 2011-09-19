ATHENS, Sept 19 Greece hopes to conclude an
agreement with its international lenders on Tuesday so it can
receive an 8 billion euro ($11 billion) aid tranche slated for
October, a finance ministry official told Reuters on Monday.
"The climate was better than we expected," the official
said, on condition of anonymity, referring to a conference call
between the finance minister and members of the so-called
"troika" of the International Monetary Fund, European Union and
the European Central Bank earlier on Monday.
"We are close to a deal and we hope to conclude tomorrow.
The government will make an announcement most likely on
Wednesday, after a cabinet meeting. We will continue the
discussion tomorrow."
