ATHENS, Sept 19 Greece hopes to conclude an agreement with its international lenders on Tuesday so it can receive an 8 billion euro ($11 billion) aid tranche slated for October, a finance ministry official told Reuters on Monday.

"The climate was better than we expected," the official said, on condition of anonymity, referring to a conference call between the finance minister and members of the so-called "troika" of the International Monetary Fund, European Union and the European Central Bank earlier on Monday.

"We are close to a deal and we hope to conclude tomorrow. The government will make an announcement most likely on Wednesday, after a cabinet meeting. We will continue the discussion tomorrow." (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Michael Winfrey)