VIENNA, Sept 20 Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) served only as a conduit for trades in Global Industries Ltd that are subject of a U.S. insider trading investigation, the Austrian bank said on Tuesday.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed an insider trading lawsuit in connection with the purchase of U.S. underwater oil services company Global by France's Technip SA .

The SEC said the purchases were made through an account in the name of RBI held at broker-dealer Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

"The purchases were not made by Raiffeisen Bank International on its own account, but were made through an omnibus account in the name of Raiffeisen Bank International held with its U.S. custodian Brown Brothers Harriman & Co," RBI said in a statement.

"The orders were placed by a counterparty of Raiffeisen Bank International and routed through the execution desk automatically without any indication of being unusual."

It declined to elaborate. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)