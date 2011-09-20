VIENNA, Sept 20 Jilted suitor Penta has filed suit in Austria to block A-TEC Industries' planned sale to Contor Industries, the Czech investment group said on Tuesday.

It said an affiliate had filed the suit at the commercial court in Vienna over A-TEC's acceptance this month of an offer from Contor that A-TEC said fulfilled its deal with creditors to find an outside investor.

"Penta is convinced that selecting Contor Industries GmbH as an investor for A-TEC is seriously breaching the rules set out in the restructuring plan of A-TEC as approved by the Vienna Commercial Court and thereupon by A-TEC itself," a Penta statement said.

"A number of violations prove that the search for and selection of an investor for A-TEC was not conducted in a fair and proper manner. Penta thus expects a verdict which will result in refraining A-TEC from breaching the binding rules and procedures of the restructuring plan." (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)